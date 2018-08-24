Zacks: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Scholar Rock an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat bought 142,857 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International S.C.A. Artal bought 450,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,209. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

