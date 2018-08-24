Zacks: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TTEC an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $821,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 35.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. TTEC has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $349.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.73 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

