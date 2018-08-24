Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,188,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,157,000 after purchasing an additional 680,424 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,152,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,697,000 after purchasing an additional 552,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 512,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

ZAYO stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,375,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.