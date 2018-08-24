Zhaopin (ZPIN) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Zhaopin (NYSE:ZPIN) has been trending negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zhaopin earned a news sentiment score of -0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7884806355511 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Zhaopin stock remained flat at $$18.20 during midday trading on Friday. Zhaopin has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Zhaopin

Zhaopin Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating an online recruitment platform in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides human resources related services, including campus recruitment, executive searches and print advertising. Its Website, zhaopin.com, is a career-focused Website in China.

