Zogenix (ZGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “We see the recent share weakness post-study 1504 readouts as a buying opportunity. We believe upside potential remains from the LGS indication in 2019 and we believe Zogenix is in comfortable position to reach break-even following a recent $359 mil capital raise. In addition, we see the FDA approval of stiripentol on 08/21/18 as incrementally positive for ZX008 from an IP protection perspective. The known drug-drug interaction (DDI) of ZX008 with stiripentol is protected by Zogenix patents and is likely to create an extra hurdle for potential generic competitors down the road.””
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Empire raised their target price on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.
NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $48.25 on Friday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $239,000.
Zogenix Company Profile
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
