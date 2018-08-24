Zogenix (ZGNX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Empire lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $230,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.