zooplus (ZO1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €140.00 ($159.09) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($168.18) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($232.95) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.44 ($182.32).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €152.60 ($173.41) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €127.40 ($144.77) and a 1-year high of €200.15 ($227.44).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

