Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) CEO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,847 shares in the company, valued at $94,435,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Miles Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Richard Miles Brooks sold 45,827 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,375,268.27.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $13,850,000.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 555,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,312. The company has a market cap of $761.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

