Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,188,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 680,424 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,020,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,152,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,697,000 after acquiring an additional 552,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 512,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In related news, insider John F. Jr. Waters sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $144,661.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,190.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $9,999,220.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zayo Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

