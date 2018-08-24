Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,889 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGI. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,994,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,175 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 489,274 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 328,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 5,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,201. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

