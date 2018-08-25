-$0.06 EPS Expected for Secureworks Corp (SCWX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Secureworks reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Secureworks by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Secureworks by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Secureworks by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 189,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 130,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 105,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,810. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.36.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

