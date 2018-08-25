-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCORE Co. (EMKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). EMCORE reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMKR. ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 48.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 158,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,446. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.