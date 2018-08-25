$0.24 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Bank of America cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $72,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc acquired 284,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

