$0.64 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.60. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,714,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,794,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 52.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,871,000 after buying an additional 4,080,426 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,519,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,407,000 after buying an additional 288,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Mosaic by 4,666.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,644,000 after buying an additional 8,364,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,869,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.