$1.56 EPS Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $99.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other news, Director George W. Bilicic acquired 1,195 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $125,008.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,661.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 388,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply