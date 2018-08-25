$1.56 EPS Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $99.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other news, Director George W. Bilicic acquired 1,195 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $125,008.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,661.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $95,638.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 388,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.