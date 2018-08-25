130,014 Shares in Regions Financial Corp (RF) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 692,611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,703,000 after buying an additional 584,241 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,453,000 after buying an additional 754,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In other news, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $348,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

