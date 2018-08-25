1,625 Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 272.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,789 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $357,494.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721 shares in the company, valued at $220,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis sold 7,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $879,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,357 shares of company stock worth $1,689,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.13). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.05 million. analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.