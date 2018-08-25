21,843 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

