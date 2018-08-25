2,513 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,900 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $89.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

