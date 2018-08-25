$257.69 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce $257.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $361.21 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $205.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.00 million to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $938.92 million to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.05% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 2,241,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.