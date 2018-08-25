$296.36 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $296.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.20 million and the lowest is $295.00 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $181.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 917,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $399,512.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,687. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 178.2% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after acquiring an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

