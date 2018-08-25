2U Inc (TWOU) Receives $90.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other 2U news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $754,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5.8% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.07 and a beta of -0.11. 2U has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

