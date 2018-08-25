$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to report $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27. Everest Re Group reported earnings of ($16.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $17.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.35 to $20.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of RE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,178. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $264.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $193,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,684,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Everest Re Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

