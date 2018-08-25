$3.43 EPS Expected for IBM Common Stock (IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IBM Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.70. IBM Common Stock reported earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will report full year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $13.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBM Common Stock.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 69.84%. The company had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IBM Common Stock from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.52.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,016. IBM Common Stock has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. IBM Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IBM Common Stock by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,934,000 after buying an additional 2,007,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in IBM Common Stock by 5,926.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 936,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 921,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IBM Common Stock by 3,403.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after buying an additional 638,915 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in IBM Common Stock by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,649,000 after buying an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBM Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,870,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

