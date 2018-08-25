30,357 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Alan Tallis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $339,406. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $389.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

