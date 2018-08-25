3,261 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.