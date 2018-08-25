$389.26 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) will post sales of $389.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.20 million and the lowest is $354.58 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A posted sales of $355.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co Inc Class A.

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,644 shares of company stock worth $1,339,302 and have sold 17,662,644 shares worth $713,884,917.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,053,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 1,228,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,109. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.