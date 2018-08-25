3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 359.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.67.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

