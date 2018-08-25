4,222 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Purchased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 173,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,257,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $2,170,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,841,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $163,205.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,143.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,003 shares of company stock worth $7,834,394. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

