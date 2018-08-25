44,195 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NI) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NiSource by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 1,553,750 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in NiSource by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 149,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

