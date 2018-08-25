$61.01 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post $61.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $69.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $234.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $235.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $264.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $251.79 million to $277.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,401. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

