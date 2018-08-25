6,710 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

