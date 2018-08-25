7,222 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 385.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 461,176 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $21,821,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,156,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,228,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 177.6% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 277,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 177,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

LHC Group stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $764,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

