$73.35 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce $73.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $73.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $287.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.80 million to $287.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $316.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $9.05 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $431.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

