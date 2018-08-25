7,694 Shares in Icon Plc (ICLR) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Icon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Icon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 28.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Icon stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

