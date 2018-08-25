AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,067 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $97.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

