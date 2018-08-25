Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abeona Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.13474646326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of ABEO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 386,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,062. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $685.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 881.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

