Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Stake Decreased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159,548 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,438,229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,333,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 347,189 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,258,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 433,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

AXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

AXAS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.