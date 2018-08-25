Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) vs. BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: TECH) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

87.4% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Acceleron Pharma does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 6 7 0 2.54 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus target price of $191.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.48 million 170.01 -$108.45 million ($2.68) -18.59 BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 11.00 $125.35 million $4.07 46.25

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -795.94% -30.78% -29.10% BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53%

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Acceleron Pharma on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.