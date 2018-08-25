ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.10

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 11217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,905,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,100 shares of company stock worth $4,762,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,724,000 after purchasing an additional 610,052 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,746,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 218,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,432,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,672 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

