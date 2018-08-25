Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.