AdHive Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Qryptos. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $51,575.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000488 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

