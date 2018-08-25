AdultChain (XXX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,059.00

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, AdultChain has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. AdultChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,059.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000577 BTC.

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 38,819,849 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

