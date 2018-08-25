Advanced Technology Coin Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $378,432.00 and approximately $968.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014925 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,019,826 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.