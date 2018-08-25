Adzcoin (ADZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,975.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. Adzcoin has a market cap of $553,630.00 and approximately $3,975.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015155 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 44,072,590 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.