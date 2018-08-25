Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

AERI opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $9,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,981,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,730,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

