AGCO (AGCO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGCO earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9909199176877 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get AGCO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.