AGCO Co. (AGCO) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 18.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AGCO by 26.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $61.32 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

