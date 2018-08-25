Aggreko (AGK) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 740 ($9.46).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($15.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.71) to GBX 690 ($8.82) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Aggreko from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 791.31 ($10.12).

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 870.40 ($11.13) on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 1 year low of GBX 638.60 ($8.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 9.38 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Stephen Beynon bought 12,340 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 806 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £99,460.40 ($127,138.44).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

