Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,968. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $556.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.81 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.